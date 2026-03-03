Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly set their sights on Nigeria international goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, following his departure from Chippa United earlier this year.

The Super Eagles shot-stopper mutually terminated his contract with the Eastern Cape club in January after four seasons, a move that surprised many fans and observers. Nwabali had long been linked with a transfer after his standout performances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, but a switch failed to materialise at the time.

His situation became more complicated due to injury struggles before the 2025 AFCON tournament, which limited his game time at club level. Despite fitness concerns, Nwabali produced impressive performances in Morocco, playing a key role as Nigeria secured the bronze medal. He kept four clean sheets and saved four penalties during the competition, boosting his reputation on the continent.

However, his decision to leave Chippa United without securing a new club has raised concerns about his international future. Reports suggest that the 28-year-old could risk losing his place in the national team ahead of Nigeria’s March friendlies if he remains without regular football.

Kaizer Chiefs are now believed to be monitoring the situation as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. The Soweto giants are seeking experienced and reliable options following inconsistent performances in that position this season.

A potential move to Naturena could offer Nwabali the opportunity to revive his club career while maintaining his place in the Super Eagles squad.