Stanley Goreraza: ED is failing spectacularly. He seems not to realize that when the economy fails, he fails. Economic disaster means that he himself is a disaster, like he is turning out to be.

No fuel, prices galloping with living standards worsening.

ED pfee could easily turn in to ED-dhi, kudonha. Don’t expect people to tolerate your failures. They have every right to demand you leave office if you can’t do the job they entrusted you with.