STANBIC Bank has launched an initiative to provide reusable sanitary pads and undergarments to girls in underserved areas across Zimbabwe, beginning with a donation of 133 packs to students at Pumvuti Primary and Secondary schools in Chipoli, Shamva district.

The campaign, which will be rolled out in two phases at a total cost of US$15 000, aims to support menstrual health and education accessibility for young girls in remote areas. The first phase, starting at Pumvuti, will extend to schools in Buhera, Murehwa and Chipinge, benefiting over 800 girls from selected institutions.

Stanbic Bank acting head, brand and marketing, Tariro Memo said the second phase would see over 1 000 girls from remote schools in Mashonaland West, Matabeleland and Masvingo receive reusable pads.

Memo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary was living up to its commitment to support the needs of the girl child by donating a packet containing four reusable pads and two undergarments to each of the girls countrywide.

Stanbic Bank is working in partnership with Talia Women’s Network, a non-profit organisation which focuses on propping up the welfare of women and girls in vulnerable communities.

Memo said Stanbic Bank had deliberately targeted the welfare of underprivileged girl children as part of its corporate social investment (CSI) strategy, adding that it was gratifying to see its partnership with Talia Women’s Network blossom over the years on the back of being like-minded in their quest to ensure the needs of the girl child are met.

“Our institution is fully aware of the challenges posed by menstrual health to girls who come from underprivileged backgrounds and to that end we have come up with this package of reusable pads and undergarments to not only boost the confidence of the girls but ensure they attend class throughout the year,” she said.

The bank’s brand and marketing acting head said the prevailing economic environment made it difficult for parents and guardians to adequately meet the menstrual health needs of the girl child hence Stanbic Bank was filling the gap.

Talia Women’s Network director Saliwe Zakariya took the girls through hygiene lessons, teaching them how to look after the pads as well as themselves.

“These pads need to be washed with clean water and soap and then hung in the sun to dry and if properly taken care of can last two years,” Zakariya said.

Pumvuti deputy head Shumirai Gwedegwe commended Stanbic Bank for the donation saying the gesture will ensure 100% attendance throughout the year by the girls noting that some of the girls do not attend lessons during their cycles.

In 2023, Stanbic Bank donated sanitary pads to girls at Nyava Secondary School in Mashambanhaka, Shamva district, while in 2022, the institution donated sanitary pads to girls at primary and secondary schools around the country.

In 2018, Stanbic Bank female employees raised 900 disposable pads for the girl child in commemoration of International Women’s Day and the institution complemented the gesture by adding 2 500 reusable sanitary pads.

The bank has a comprehensive CSI strategy premised on sustainability targeting four pillars: health; environment and sanitation; education and sports.

