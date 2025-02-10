President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa will preside over the burial of a national hero, war veteran & former Manicaland Resident Minister Tinaye Chigudu today at the National Heroes Arce.

Apparently, many wil be waiting to hear his words as the national shrine is now the centre for factional fights for ZANU-PF.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga recently used the burial of national heroes to take a swipe on corrupt individuals in government.

He put them on notice, saying they will never be left unpunished.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa stands accused of dining with corrupt individuals and those of questionable characters.

Chigudu died at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare last week after a long illness. He was 83.

The ruling party, ZANU PF Politburo declared him a national hero after taking note of his contribution to the country before and after independence.

“In recognition of his immense contribution to our Nation both before and after Independence, the ZANU PF Politburo agreed to accord Tinaye Chigudu the status of National Hero,” said the party.

Zwnews