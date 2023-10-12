Reports filtering through are that Saint George’s deputy head-boy has died in a head collision after some students were racing one another resulting in an accident.
The deputy head-boy was in Upper Six.
The students’ vehicle collided head-on with a Koala Park Abattoir truck yesterday along Harare Drive in Marlborough.
“St George’s kids were racing one tried to overtake another then collided with a truck deputy headboy died on the spot,” one eye witness says.
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is yet to confirm the development.
Zwnews