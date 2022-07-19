File image: A SCHOOL chaplain is being accused of entering girls’ hostels, ordering them to take off their skirts so that he sees if they are wearing skin tights.

Furious parents of the schoolgirls, who are pupils at St Anne’s Goto High School in Wedza, have reacted to the abuse of their kids by petitioning the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to take action.

The man in the eye of the storm is school chaplain, Clinton Nyakamha.

Repeated efforts to contact him yesterday were fruitless.

Under pressure from parents, Mutseyekwa, released a stamped letter stating they were investigating the issue.

The letter reads:

“As the Head of St Anne’s Goto High School, I regret the negative report that broke the school’s various WhatsApp platforms over the weekend relating to allegations of abuse of female students by the School Chaplin. “I am pleased to inform you that senior teachers, led by the Deputy Head, are conducting some investigations so that we can establish what exactly transpired. “Once the investigations have been finalised, the reports will be shared with you as the parents, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police. “Thank you for your usual cooperation.”

In a WhatsApp group, an official from the school, said:

“Our dear parents and guardians, may I clearly state that the sensitive issue of the girls, who are reported to have complained about the conduct of the Chaplin, is currently being investigated accordingly. “May I humbly appeal to you, our esteemed parents and guardians, to give a brief chance to these sober and earnest investigations. “Once finalised soon, the correct findings will be channelled to you at the earliest possible time.

“Meanwhile, the matron and the girls’ warden are totally in charge of the affairs at the girls’ hostels. “All the other issues will also be promptly addressed.”

Sources said there was a tense atmosphere at the school.

