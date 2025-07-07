The Minister of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Lieutenant General (Rtd) Anseleme Sanyatwe has appointed a new board for the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC).

The eight-member board has been appointed for a four-year term running from this July to July 2029.

This strategic development signals the Ministry’s commitment to fostering inclusive, accountable, and visionary leadership within the sporting sector.

The Board is expected to provide robust oversight and strategic guidance to the SRC in line with national aspirations for sport and recreation.

It will be chaired by Dr Nathaniel Madzivanyika, a seasoned professional with an extensive background in sports administration and governance.

He will be supported by a team of distinguished individuals with diverse expertise in sports management, law, finance, youth development, and infrastructure.

The full list of appointed Commissioners is as follows: Dr. Nathaniel Madzivanyika (Chairperson), Gwinyai T. Mharapara, Hlengiwe Dube, Shingai J. Rhuhwaya, Givemore Madzoka, Valentine S. Mudenda, Lillian N. S. Chikara, and David Simba.

The incoming Board has been tasked with a comprehensive mandate that includes the promotion, regulation, and development of sport and recreation throughout Zimbabwe.

Among its priorities will be talent identification and nurturing, enhancement of athlete development programmes, as well as the modernisation of sports infrastructure.

ZBC