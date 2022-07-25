The continental soccer-governing Confederation of African Football has rebuffed the Gift Banda-led new Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) executive.

“None of the conditions stated in the FIFA Council decision dated 24 February 2022 [to suspend Zimbabwe] as ratified by the FIFA Congress on 31 March 2022 has been fully and unconditionally met,” said Caf in a statement. “Pursuant to Article 16 paragraph 3 of the FIFA Statutes, “A suspended member association may not exercise any of its membership rights.”, such rights being defined in Article 13 of the FIFA Statutes,” added Caf.

The continental apex body further advised Zifa to ‘immediately cease using and accessing any funds deposited by FIFA or CAF in the ZIFA account’.

“Please note that a breach of this directive will be regarded as a violation of the FIFA Council decision dated 24 February 2022 as ratified by the FIFA Congress on 31 March 2022 and may subject ZIFA or the officials involved to disciplinary sanctions,” reads the statement.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has continued to defiantly play deaf ears to Fifa’s demands for the unconditional reinstatement of the Felton Kamambo-led Zifa board.

Zwnews