Three people died on the spot when a vehicle they were travelling in from Bulawayo to Victoria Falls, a Limousine Lincoln, burst its rear left tyre, veered of the road and hit a tree at the 138km peg.

Four people, including a son of the owner of the Limousine were critically injured and are admitted at St Luke’s Hospital in Lupane.

The driver of the car, a police officer stationed in Bulawayo, who was going to pick the owner of the vehicle from Victoria Falls Airport died on the spot.

Assistant Inspector Shepherd Sibanda of Lupane Traffic said the driver appeared to have been speeding when the accident occurred.

