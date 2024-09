South Sudan’s Government has postponed the 2024 election by two years until 2026.

The country has not held national elections since it gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

President Salva Kiir who has five vice presidents has ruled the country since 2011.

South Sudan gained independence in 2011 after a referendum in which its people voted overwhelmingly to secede from Sudan.

The independence was the culmination of a long armed struggle waged by South Sudanese starting in the mid 1950s.