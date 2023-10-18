South Africa’s Garden Route is a breathtakingly picturesque stretch of coastline that runs along the southern coast of the Western and Eastern Cape provinces. This iconic route is renowned for its diverse landscapes, from lush forests to dramatic cliffs, pristine beaches, and charming towns.

So, take a detour from the regular touristic routes and explore this stunning stretch of the continent. With your South Africa Entry Form in hand, you are set for a 1000 km journey you won’t soon forget!

Mossel Bay: Where History Meets Adventure

Your journey begins in the town of Mossel Bay, known for its rich maritime history and outdoor adventures. Mossel Bay offers the opportunity to explore the maritime history of the region at the Diaz Museum Complex. The Bartolomeu Dias Museum and the replica of the caravel ship that the Portuguese explorer used to reach Mossel Bay in 1488 are highlights of the town.

The town also boasts Santos Beach, a popular spot for swimming and sunbathing, and offers opportunities for dolphin and whale watching during the season (June to November). Mossel Bay has some of the most temperate weather in the world and chances are you will be met with clear skies and beautiful scenery.

Wilderness: A Nature Lover’s Paradise

Traveling east, you’ll reach Wilderness, a coastal town surrounded by indigenous forests, tranquil lakes, and unspoiled beaches. Here, you can explore the Wilderness National Park, where hiking trails, canoeing along the Touw River, and birdwatching are popular activities.

The Map of Africa Viewpoint provides a unique perspective of the landscape, where the Kaaimans River flows into the Indian Ocean, resembling the shape of the African continent. For the adventurous, tandem paragliding flights offer stunning aerial views of the region.

Knysna: Oysters, Lagoons, and the Heads

Knysna, often referred to as the “Jewel of the Garden Route,” is famous for its picturesque lagoon and the imposing Knysna Heads. The Knysna Heads, towering cliffs guarding the entrance to the lagoon, offer breathtaking views from the viewpoints. Take a boat ride through the heads or walk up to the viewpoints above for unmissable views.

The Knysna Waterfront provides opportunities to dine at seafood restaurants and shop for local crafts and gifts. If you visit during July, don’t miss the annual Oyster Festival, a celebration of the region’s famous oysters and other culinary delights.

Plettenberg Bay: Adventure Capital of the Garden Route

Plettenberg Bay, or Plett as it’s affectionately known, is an adventure lover’s dream with pristine beaches and a range of outdoor activities. The Robberg Nature Reserve is a highlight, offering hiking trails with opportunities to spot seals, dolphins, and a variety of bird species. Bungy jumping enthusiasts can take a leap off Bloukrans Bridge, the world’s highest commercial bungy jump. Boat tours are also available for whale and dolphin watching.

Tsitsikamma: Rugged Beauty and Adventure

Tsitsikamma is characterized by its rugged coastline, lush forests, and adrenaline-pumping activities. The Tsitsikamma National Park provides opportunities to explore diverse ecosystems on hiking trails and offers canoeing along the Storms River. For a unique adventure, try the Tsitsikamma Canopy Tour, soaring through the treetops on a zipline adventure. Kayaking and tubing in the Storms River Gorge offer a thrilling way to experience the stunning landscape.

Nature’s Valley: Secluded Paradise

Nature’s Valley, nestled between the Tsitsikamma Mountains and the Indian Ocean, is a haven for nature enthusiasts. Nature’s Valley Beach offers relaxation on the unspoiled beach and swimming in the lagoon. Hiking trails through the surrounding forests, including the famous Otter Trail, are a great way to explore the area. Driving through the scenic Bloukrans Pass provides stunning vistas and photo opportunities.

Storms River Village: Gateway to Adventure

Storms River Village is the gateway to the Tsitsikamma section of the Garden Route National Park. Activities in the village include kayaking and snorkeling to explore the Storms River Mouth, blackwater tubing for a unique adventure, and various adventure activities such as zip-lining and abseiling.

Jeffreys Bay: Surfing Paradise

As you continue eastward, you’ll arrive in Jeffreys Bay, a world-renowned surfing destination. This is where your Garden Route adventure will end, but not before offering a few more lasting memories. The town is famous for its legendary waves that cater to surfers of all skill levels. Book yourself into one of the showstopping beachfront properties for a well-deserved rest or go to Dolphin Beach, the perfect place for swimming and sunbathing.

The Garden Route is a captivating journey that offers a diverse range of experiences, from exploring coastal towns and pristine beaches to immersing yourself in lush forests and adrenaline-pumping adventures – everything you need from a holiday in South Africa! Whether you’re seeking outdoor thrills, cultural experiences, or simply a tranquil escape, the Garden Route in South Africa has something to offer every traveler. It’s a scenic route that will leave you with lasting memories of the beauty and diversity of this remarkable part of the world.