Traffic increases as many people cross Beitbridge Border Post for Christmas holiday

Border authorities from Zimbabwe and South Africa are geared up for an anticipated increase in vehicular and human traffic during the festive season, an official has said.

Assistant regional Immigration officer in charge of Beitbridge (Zimbabwe) Mr Nqobile Ncube said they had since harmonised operations with their South African counterparts for the period 15 December 2018 and 15 January 2019.

He said the volume of incoming traffic had relatively increased and they expected it to surge until Christmas Eve.

“We have synchronised our activities with Department of Home Affairs (South Africa) and through the local stakeholders’ forum. The peak period has already kicked off. We have already started experiencing an upsurge of travellers up from a recent daily average of 12 000 a day to 27 400.

“We expect the figures to increase until Christmas Eve and thereafter we will then concentrate on exits. To ensure that we operate at full strength, we have cancelled all leave and off. In addition, our shifts have been collapsed from four to three,” said Mr Ncube.

He advised travellers to travel early to avoid the last-minute rush.

herald