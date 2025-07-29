HARARE – The High Court of South Africa in Pretoria has granted a forfeiture order against luxury assets belonging to Marry Mubaiwa, the ex-wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The ruling was handed down by Justice JJ Strijdom on December 5, 2022, but was only announced by Zimbabwe’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Monday.

The NPA hailed the judgement which it said highlights a growing resolve to tackle cross-border financial crimes in Southern Africa.

Mubaiwa, plagued by ill-health, faces multiple charges, including attempted murder and money laundering.

The South African High Court declared a luxury property in Pretoria’s affluent suburb of Sterrewag (Erf 191, Extension 3) and two high-end Land Rover Range Rovers forfeited to the state.

The assets, initially placed under a preservation order in February 2022, were found to be linked to the alleged proceeds of unlawful activities.

One of the vehicles has already been sold at auction, with proceeds “to be transferred to the victim,” the NPA said without elaborating.

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Mubaiwa’s high-profile status. She was arrested in 2019 following dramatic allegations by Vice President Chiwenga, who accused her of attempting to murder him while he was in intensive care at a South African hospital. The alleged incident, which reportedly involved the forced removal of intravenous lines, shocked the nation and led to a series of criminal charges, including attempted murder, fraud, money laundering, and externalisation of funds.

The NPA welcomed the court’s decision, calling it a “landmark demonstration of the strength and efficacy of cross-border legal cooperation” within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

“This case reflects the enduring partnership between the NPA of South Africa and its Zimbabwean counterpart in tackling transnational crimes and recovering the proceeds of corruption,” the NPA said.

The authority underscored that the forfeiture aligns with international obligations under frameworks such as the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and the SADC Protocol Against Corruption. Both agreements encourage cooperation on mutual legal assistance and the confiscation of illicit assets.

The Zimbabwean authority praised South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) for its “professional and principled” approach, noting that the Gauteng High Court’s decisive ruling sends a powerful regional message: “Illicit wealth will find no sanctuary.”

Mubaiwa’s legal troubles continue, as she remains a key figure in several ongoing cases which have been stalled by illness.

Her dramatic fall from grace—from a businesswoman and high-society figure to a defendant in multiple court proceedings—has become a potent symbol of Zimbabwe’s long-running battle with elite corruption.

The announcement comes as the NPA marks its 10th anniversary, vowing to redouble its efforts in fighting organised crime and corruption both at home and across borders.

