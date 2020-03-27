Southern Africa coronavirus hotspot, South Africa, has announced its first covid-19 related deaths. In an official message from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, two people have just died as a result of the virus.

See the message below:

This morning we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from Covid-19. These two deaths occurred in the Western Cape. One at a private hospital and the other at a public hospital. We will give more details later on when we announce the latest confirmed Covid-19 cases which have increased from yesterday and have tipped the 1000 mark”

agencies