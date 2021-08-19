South Africa will play away against Zimbabwe Warriors in Harare on 3 September before hosting the Black Stars of Ghana the same week in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Bafana Bafana face Zimbabwe’s Warriors in the opening match at the National Sports Stadium on Friday, 3 September (kick off 15h00). They then take on the Black Stars of Ghana at FNB Stadium three days later on 6 September 2021. That match kicks off at 18h00.

The next stage of the CAF Group encounters are in October and the month of November sees the final Group matches in which the 10 Group winners will face each other to decide which 5 African countries will represent Africa in Qatar 2022.

Here is a full list Hugo Broos’s squad where the final lineup for the encounters will be picked from:

Goalkeepers:

Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs) & Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Defenders:

Nyiko Mobbie (Mamelodi Sundowns), Rushine De Reuck (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Haopel Tel Aviv, Israel), Thibang Phete (Belenenses, Portugal), Thabani Dube (Kaizer Chiefs), Njabulo Ngcobo (Kaizer Chiefs), Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sibusiso Mabiliso (Kaizer Chiefs) & Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates)

Midfielders:

Kobamelo Kodisang (FC Braga B, Portugal), Sipho Mbule (Supersport United), Teboho Mokoena (Supersport United), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphelele Mkhulise (Mamelodi Sundowns), Sphephelo Sithole (Belenenses FC, Portugal), Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs) Ethan Brooks (TS Galaxy), Siyethemba Sithebe (AmaZulu) & Yusuf Maart (Sekhukhune United)

Forwards:

Thabiso Kutumela (Mamelodi Sundowns), Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United), Gift Links (Aarhus, Denmark), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC), Victor Letsoalo (Royal AM), Luther Singh (FC Copenhagen, Denmark) & Percy Tau (Brighton & Hove Albion, England).