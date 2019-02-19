South Africa issues statement on Gen Chiwenga illness

The South African government this week sent well wishes to Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is being treated in India for an undisclosed ailment.

“On Zimbabwe, we must start by wishing Vice President Chiwenga a speedy recovery. We all know that he has not been well. I am informed by our High Commissioner, that he [Chiwenga] has travelled to India for further treatment that will help his condition,” SA International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told journalists in Pretoria.

“We wish him a speedy recovery there,” she added.

The health of the influential former Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander, Chiwenga, 62, is keenly followed amongst Zimbabweans – particularly on social media – as the retired military general is largely credited for ousting tyrant Robert Mugabe who had ruled the small African nation for over three decades.

Chiwenga was the military general who led the ousting of veteran leader Mugabe in November when the army briefly took control and ushered Emmerson Mnangagwa to the presidency.

ana agencies