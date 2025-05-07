In an exciting release that is expected to dazzle her fans, Gemma Griffiths has just released captivating visuals for her latest single, ‘Gold.’

The talented musician exhibits her unique style and artistic vision, further solidifying her place in the music scene.

Posting on her X handle, Gemma announced the video release:

“Gemma the album is ALMOST HERE 💙 and I am dropping the GOLD music video on Monday at 1 PM. Go set your reminders on YouTube now!”

Griffiths is a Zimbabwean musician based in Cape Town, South Africa.

She came to be known in Zimbabwean mainstream after she did a soulful, Shona and English interpretation of Winky D’s hit song Musarova Bigman in 2016.

In 2019, Griffiths featured of highly successful Winky D song MuGarden.

She has been appointed brand ambassador for South African based Zimbabwean insurance company Zororo-Phumulani which will last for a year and will be renewed thus according to the contract.

Zwnews