The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Beatrice has confirmed the arrest of Takawira Providence Useni (25) in connection with a case of murder in which he allegedly fatally assaulted his father Hussin Useni (49) all over the body with a knobkerrie before stabbing the victim once in the chest with a knife.

He was arrested on 03 May 2025.

The suspect killed his father after an altercation in which the victim called the him a thief and ordered him to vacate his place.

In another case, the ZRP is investigating a murder case in which the body of Tawanda Zulu (35) was found lying on the ground with a deep cut on the back in Makomo Extension Area, Epworth, on 03/05/25.

Zwnews