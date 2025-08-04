A 20-year-old boy from Nyerenyere Village in Mutoko was tied to a tree and beaten by his father and uncle after they caught him stealing meat and a jacket.

According to Crime Watch Zimbabwe, the young man later died from the injuries he sustained during the assauIt.

Meanwhile, cases of physical assault has been a cause for concern to law enforcement agencies.

The police is on record calling on members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Members of the public are always urged to effect citizen arrest when they see anyone committing a crime and hand the suspect(s) over to police.