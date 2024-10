Joseph Musona (23) from Samakande village in Ruwangwe has been jailed for physically assaulting his mother, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed.

NPA reports that on the 1st of October 2024, the accused came home drunk and forcibly entered his mother’s bedroom without knocking resulting an argument.

He went on to attack his mother after she confronted him over his behavior.

Zwnews