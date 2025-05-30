On the 28th of May 2025, Police in Bikita arrested Wonderful Vurande (42) in connection with a murder case which occurred in Mazungunye Village, Bikita, in which the suspect allegedly killed his mother, Mavis Dinha (62).

The suspect had a misunderstanding with the victim after he asked her about who had impregnated his sister.

He then went berserk, accusing the victim of failing to give him a satisfactory answer.

The suspect destroyed doors and household goods with an axe before striking his mother once on the head and lower limbs with the axe.

