The federal government of Somalia has cut diplomatic ties with neighbouring Kenya.

It has recalled all its diplomats from Nairobi and given Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu seven days to leave the country.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe on state media.

“The Somali government, based on its national sovereignty guaranteed by international law and order, and fulfilling its constitutional duty to safeguard the nationhood, unity and stability of the country, has decided to sever diplomatic relations with the Kenyan government,” he said.

The announcement was made after Somalia submitted a letter of protest against Kenya to Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is also chair of the regional bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

It also comes as Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta hosted the President of the self-declared republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not officially recognised by the United Nations (UN), African Union (AU) or any country.

Somalia recently accused Kenya of meddling in its internal affairs.– BBC

Somali government cuts diplomatic ties with Kenya, recalls diplomats

