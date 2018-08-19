Soldiers injure MDC Alliance activist..Pictures

It appears the military is still attacking opposition activists even when authorities are saying they are now back in barracks.

Below is a picture and message posted online by Tendai Biti a senior MDC Alliance official..

“We are at Rhodesville Police Station now where the police are attending to Graciano Chiweza who was assaulted &nearly abducted at Kamfinsa shopping center by the same junta that terrorized us last week . This truly has become a bandit state and the buck stops with Emmerson,” said Biti.