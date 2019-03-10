Soldier Rapes Colleague’s Wife Twice, Takes Beer Break In Between

In a disturbing case, a soldier was arrested for raping a woman who was still mourning her husband’s death after he lied that he would process her husband’s pension papers. The soldier even went as far as taking a beer break between the rapes.

Felix Ncube (54), a Warrant Officer Class 1 at Mzilikazi Barracks in Bulawayo was denied bail when he appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya last week facing rape charges. He was remanded to the 14th of March for trial.

According to the Sunday News, the rape occured in April 2015. Ncube is reported to have told the 51-year-old complainant that he could help her with a case in which someone had stolen her $70 as well as process her husband’s pension and asked her to come to his office.

When the woman came, Ncube took her to his room on the pretext that he was going to collect some keys. He then proposed love to the woman and told her that he wanted to have se_xual intercourse with her in order to process the pension papers. The woman rebuffed Ncube’s proposal arguing that she was recently widowed and that the ritual ceremonies on her husband’s grave were yet to be performed.

An angry Ncube then forced himself on the woman and raped her. After a short beer break, he raped the woman again before giving her $2 for bus fare. The court papers do not show why the matter was not handled sooner.

statemedia