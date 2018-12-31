Soldier belts wife for no apparent reason

A Chipinge-based soldier recently appeared in the Mwenezi Magistrates’ Court and was found guilty of assaulting his wife using a belt.

Wellington Banana (29) of Mativenga village under Chief Neshuro pleaded guilty to Contravening Section 4(1) as read with Section 3(1) (a) of the Domestic Violence Act Chapter 05:16 ‘Physical abuse’.

Banana was sentenced to 20 days imprisonment or to alternately pay a fine of $60. In addition to that, one month imprisonment was also suspended on condition that for the next five years, he will not commit a similar offence.

Asked by magistrate Honest Musiiwa why he assaulted his wife, Banana refused to open up and maintained that it was a minor misunderstanding.

“I just beat her out of anger because we had a misunderstanding over something,” said Banana.

It was the State’s case that in the early hours of October 26, Banana was at his rural home together with his wife Belinda Mativenga (20). A misunderstanding arose between the couple and Banana took his belt and began to assault his wife several times all over her body. He further used open hands to beat his wife.

According to State papers, Mativenga was bashed for no apparent reason. Immediately after the assault, Mativenga went to Neshuro Police Base where she filed a police report leading to Banana’s arrest.

Caroline Pasipanodya appeared for the State.

tellzim