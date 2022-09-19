President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s selfstyled chief supporter Killer Zivhu says social media will lead 2023 election campaigns.

Zivhu says the mainstream media lost the plot due to propaganda.

“Social media will lead the campaigns come 2023, main stream media has lost it out because of propaganda, chero benzi hari bvumi kuti mhiripiri matomatisi,” he says.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has in recent years deployed his team (varakashi) including CIOs on social media.

He implored them to win the cyber war.

“Tambai navo mu social media imomo asi musakundwa,” he once said.

Loosely translated: (Engage them in social media, but do not be defeated).

Zwnews