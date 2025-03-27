President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa says a social media policy is already under consideration.

Addressing the ZANU PF Central Committee meeting in the capital this afternoon, Mnangagwa said this will secure, regulate and govern the conduct of citizens’ communication and activities of his party in the digital space.

“It is most unfortunate that a retrogressive trend has emerged, with some members of our Party, showing their ‘chameleon like’ characters as willing accessories to our detractors for the purpose of desecrating our rich revolutionary heritage,” he said.

