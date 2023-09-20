Disqualified presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has implored the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa led administration to sober up, eat humble pie and work hand in glove with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to solve the country’s problems.

Kasukuwere says arrogance and insulting rhetoric is not the solution.

He says to make matters worse Mnangagwa’s cabinet appointments, dogged by inexperience and illogical parcelling out of portfolios, with family members pocketing key government posts in an embarrassing manner has not ignited hope.

Kasukuwere writes:

Zimbabwe Legitimacy hounding the country. It’s a serious issue and requires great wisdom to resolve working with SADC. Arrogance and insulting rhetoric is not the solution.

We are cornered and the patience of our region has waned. The ball is firmly in our court and it requires sober reflection and national cohesion to weave through.

Cabinet appointed has not ignited hope, inexperienced and illogical appointments. Family members have pocketed key government posts in an embarrassing manner.

Meanwhile the economy is headed for storms. Electricity generation will be difficult as Kariba water allocation used up and Hwange yet to stabilise generation capacity.

Major mining houses not remitting pension subscriptions deducted from their workers.

Sensitive government departments salaries way below poverty datum line. Discontent with the paltry salaries that are currently being offered.

Circulation of money in the economy has ground to a standstill.

Hope is waning and there is a total absence of leadership to ride the tide.

Therefore it’s imperative that as leadership the situation in our country is resolved timeously. We have to reignite hope by taking bold steps to resolve the political quagmire and restore confidence.

Dividing SADC is not a solution but working together with everyone will yield results.

It’s not over yet! We are in choppy waters.