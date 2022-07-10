Award winning US rapper, Snoop Dogg, has put controversial Zimbabwe self proclaimed Prophet, Emmanuel Makandiwa, into the limelight after sharing a short video sermon in which the preacher told his followers that if they do not find him in heaven, it means they have gone to hell.

Responding to the video, Snoop Dogg wrote:

Write this down. I need this level of confidence

In the short video clip shared by Snoop Dogg with millions of his followers, Makandiwa says,