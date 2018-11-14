Smart Express bus driver who fled accident scene begs court for bail

THE Smart Express bus driver, Cosmas Munotyei Marembo who bolted from the scene of the accident he allegedly caused killing 46 people and injuring dozens in the process, has been denied bail by a Rusape magistrate.

Marembo (50) only surrendered to police two days after a manhunt had been launched for him.

His lawyer begged Rusape magistrate, Mr Gift Manyika to release his client on bail arguing that by fleeing from the scene Marembo was not being fugitive as he later handed himself to police.

This was turned down.

In denying Marembo bail, Mr Manyika said he was not suitable, as he had fled the scene soon after the accident, which affected a lot of people in the country so his safety was not guaranteed.

“The accident was a horrific one and was declared a national disaster. The public will lose confidence in the justice system if the accused is freed on bail. This accident is a sensitive one and for your own safety you will not be granted bail. Many people are emotionally attached to this case.

“The sensitivity of the accident has been amplified by social media and your safety is no longer guaranteed out of custody. The magnitude of the sensitivity is very high,” said Mr Manyika.

A trial date will be decided on November 23.

agencies