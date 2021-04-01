Actor SK Khoza surprised his fiancée Mandy Hlongwane with two beautiful portraits of her that helped turn what was otherwise a bad day into a great day for her.

Without giving away the details, The Queen actor said he and Mandy endured a “tough” day on Tuesday and Wednesday wasn’t any kinder for them. So the actor took steps to lighten the mood by surprising his bae with art.

“My Woman Crush Every Single Day. Ayanda, MaHlongwane, Masumpa, Ngwane Sangweni, Hlongwane. Thank you Khensani creatives and Sesi Nthabee for making my fiancée’s day and mine. .. God knows how tough yesterday and today were for us,” SK said.

Mandy’s Instagram Stories revealed she cried like a baby at the surprise.

She said SK always managed to leave her speechless with his considerate and romantic gestures, calling the surprise “beautiful” and saying it was just what she needed to feel better.

“A beautiful surprise it was. SK, thank you babakhe. You always leave me speechless.”

“Thank you so much SK. This indeed was a beautiful surprise and I feel better already. Ngiyabonga Mkhathini, Hlase, Mlilo, Bhovungane. Nthabee, thank you so much sweety. You really made my day,” SK’s woman said.

Watch the cute video below:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CNFpoj6nZg9/?utm_source=ig_embed

In December 2020, the Kings Of Joburg actor made his official exit off the market after he asked Mandy to marry him live on Instagram Live, and she said “yes”.

SK asked his fans to help him ask Mandy the big question during an IG live where he got down on one knee while Mandy tried to read and understand why everyone was writing “Will you marry me?” on the Instagram live.

When it finally hit Mandy that SK was asking for her hand in marriage, her facial expressions and the pure joy that radiated from her face spoke volumes.

Her reaction was the cutest, and it had some of SK’s fans and friends who watched the moment in tears when she said “yes”.

Later in the video, SK explained how he’d been waiting for ages to propose.

“I’ve never met anybody who inspires me, who loves me so much, and I love her like crazy! I can genuinely say that I’m in love!” a happy SK said at the time.

-Times Live