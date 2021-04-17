Representatives of six teachers’ unions under the Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions, FOZEU are meeting under the banner #SaveOurEducation to discuss ways of engaging their employer over conditions of service.

They are working on building 5 million voices for 5 million learners will only be achieved by a united front.

Meanwhile, Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has bemoaned prevailing conditions in government schools, adding that recently he had to transfer his kids to a private school.

“I had my kids at a government school, but due to the Covid situation, I have had to transfer them to Ryding School. It’s a good school led by a black person, Mr Kondo. The fees are reasonable and credit to the school administration board of Trustees,” he said.

He added that he feels for teachers.

“On the other hand I do feel for all the teachers and kids in government schools. The situation is bad and the blame is on government.

“My heart bleeds at all the sacrifice and pain the teachers are putting in an unwieldy situation whilst the kids are suffering in it,” he says.

He said the schools are understaffed with a pressing need for 40 000 more teachers and government has done little about it, adding that they are also poorly paid and have largely soldiered on doing their best.

“The situation is actually beyond the responsible Minister’s ability and the blame is on government,” says Mliswa.

-Zwnews