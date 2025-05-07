At least six people have died, while several others were injured when a Harare-bound Hungwe Coaches bus overturned at a roundabout near Fairmile Hotel in Gweru this Wednesday morning.

The people of Gweru woke up to tragic news after the bus coming from Bulawayo failed to negotiate a roundabout and overturned, killing six people on the spot.

According to an eyewitness, the driver who was injured in the incident complained of brake failure before the image tragic accident.

“I was sitting at the front close to the driver when the accident occurred. As we approached the roundabout, the driver complained that he was losing the brakes and as such the bus’ speed suddenly increased.

“The bus then just overturned and I managed to escape. Ambulances started coming in in the space of five minutes to ferry the injured to hospital,” an eyewitness said.

The accident rescue authorities, who attended the scene, confirmed that they managed to retrieve six bodies.

“When we received a distress call around 7 am, we immediately contacted our stakeholders including ambulance services and the military personnel for action.

“We have managed to rescue a number of victims some are here while the injured have since been ferried to Gweru General Hospital for treatment.

“However, we have managed to retrieve five bodies so far including a minor. I want to thank our stakeholders for their swift response,” Gweru City Council CEO, Felix Muguti said.

The injured have since been taken to Gweru General Hospital for treatment.

ZBC