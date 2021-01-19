ZRP Police boss Godwin Matanga has directed police in Bulawayo to look for veteran modelling instructor Ms Sipho Ncube-Mazibuko as part of investigations following her rape allegations against Jonathan Moyo.

Ms Ncube-Mazibuko posted on her Facebook page last Friday claiming that Prof Moyo raped her 11 years ago while she was pregnant.

She said efforts to report Prof Moyo, whom she said was powerful at the time, were ignored.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the officer commanding police in Bulawayo, Commissioner Patton Mbangwa, has been instructed to handle the matter.

“The officer commanding Bulawayo is trying to get in touch with Ms Ncube-Mazibuko so that we can verify her statement on Facebook and conduct inquiries. She has not made a formal report, but I can confirm that the officer commanding police in Bulawayo is looking for her,” he said.

Posting on his Twitter page, Prof Moyo yesterday denied the allegations, which he described as “outrageous”.

Mazibuko was sectioned under the Mental Health Act in 2011 when she caused a scene at the Bulawayo Central Police Station. She went there with a list of men she claimed had sexually assaulted her, but police got concerned with her erratic behaviour.

The list included Moyo, former ministers Obert Mpofu, Walter Mzembi and Francis Nhema as well as the then Zimbabwe Tourism Authority boss Karikoga Kaseke, who called her “mad”. The allegations remain unproven.

Mazibuko stripped at the police station and demanded that she be provided “five male virgins” to celebrate her birthday, according to one reporter who was present at the time.

Police took her to Ingutsheni Hospital in Bulawayo where she was given the bipolar diagnosis.

