Sinomine Bikita Minerals has established a US$35 million cesium flotation plant—the first of its kind in Zimbabwe designed to extract cesium from petalite tailings without fresh mining.

The operational plant is part of Zimbabwe’s value addition agenda and is expected to produce pollucite, enhancing the country’s role in global high-tech mineral supply chains.

Sinomine has also invested in worker clinics and housing, with further plans to build a US$400 million lithium smelter.

Local communities welcomed the expansion, anticipating more jobs and shared benefits.

Zim Economic Review