Simba Mutsahuni Chikore, the son-in-law of the late former president Robert Mugabe, is reportedly willing to accept a minimal share of the matrimonial assets upon his separation from Bona Mugabe.

Chikore’s lawyer, Mr Rogers Matsikidze, has stated that his client is only claiming 50 percent ownership of their two luxury houses, a property in Chishawasha, 50 percent shares in one farm, and one-third of the total value of their cars.

He intends to leave the majority of the couple’s extensive assets, which include numerous residential properties, farms, and shared holdings, to Bona Mugabe and their children.

Bona Mugabe, who acquired her own substantial wealth through donations and inheritance prior to and during the marriage, is considered a high-net-worth individual.

The specific properties listed in Chikore’s claim include various stands and a farm, along with a fleet of vehicles.