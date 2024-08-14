Former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator, Job Sikhala has saluted former Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane who accused South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) of treating the ZANU PF regime with kind gloves.

Maimane says South Africa pays a heavy price for the dictatorship in Zimbabwe but the ANC keeps enabling this repressive and corrupt regime next door led by Emmesron Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, Sikhala says: “An evil across the fence is an evil everywhere.” @MmusiMaimane correctly locating the human rights situation in our country.

“He explicitly explains the historical background on the human rights abuses the masses of our people have gone through over the years under the tyrannical ZANU PF regime in our country and how the fraternal relationship between @MYANC and the oppressive regime of ZANU PF has caused the South African government to pay a blind eye on the excesses of the criminal Harare regime.

He further correctly points out that it was embarrassing that @CyrilRamaphosa was one of the 3 odd ones among @SADC_News leaders out of the 16 members in the region who rushed to the fake inauguration in Harare on the background of the @SADC_News report that found out that the August 2023 elections did not meet the @SADC_News standards regulating free and fair elections.

The mass exodus of Zimbabweans into SA is occassioned by the tacit approval of the criminal Harare regime by the @MYANC and that SA as the country that has a history of having suffered the most horrendous repression by succeeding apartheid regimes should not tolerate the oppression happening across the fence.

Sikhala adds that his struggle for a free society, where people will not live in fear, is a struggle and will never be the one to seek inclusion in the den of the tyranny.

He says tyrants only swallow those who yearn for inclusion in their system, adding that the moment one taste the bitter sweet of the tyrant, marks the end of their struggle against it.

Zwnews