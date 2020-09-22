The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice chairperson, Job Sikhala, who is facing charges of inciting public violence, has been granted $50,000 by the High Court.

As part of his bail conditions, the judge ordered Sikhala to stop addressing any public gatherings and posting audios and videos on social media platforms.

He was further ordered to report three times per week at a local police station.

Sikhala was arrested a month ago in Harare after police launched a nationwide appeal for his whereabouts, claiming that he was inciting violence by posting videos on social media platforms, encouraging people to stage an anti-corruption protest on July 31.

Journalist Hopewell Chon’ono, Transform Zimbabwe president Jacob Ngarivhume and several others were arrested recently for allegedly inciting public violence.

Chin’ono and Ngarivhume were also granted bail by the High Court. -VOA