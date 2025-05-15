Former Citizens Coalition for Change legislator for Zengeza West Job Sikhala has come out guns blazing over what he calls poor workmanship at Mbudzi Interchange roundabout.

“Zvigananda who ate our money for this rubbish work are fuming and Varakashi are coming out guns blazing defending this NONSENSE. Mati madii? Mucharidza muridzo ne mhino!!!,” he said.

However, Chief Director Strategic Communications, Presidential Communications, Office of the President and Cabinet, Zimbabwe, Dr Anyway Mutambudzi has defended the interchange.

He lambasted critics saying they are presenting the interchange is bad light by compressing the pictures.

“Mukuzama henyu but reality triumphs at the end of the day. Instead of hustling for a living to take the country further busy stretching and compressing pictures pa phone to get the most ugliest aesthetics to generate negativity for your country. Shame on you. Kuroiwa nevarungu vasinga gone kuroya here akomana!!!! Muchimuka imi.”

He added: “If you are a Zimbabwean and you take time to photoshop pictures of such a project so it can be seen in bad light, what are you trying to achieve?

“Let’s love ourselves, our country and our nation and learn to appreciate that which we are managing. Together as progressive citizens, we can make Zimbabwe great. @Jamwanda2”

The Mbudzi Interchange roundabout is said to have swallowed US$88 millions, amid looting and misappropriation of funds allegations.

Critics say South Africa has top notch roundabout which costed far much less to construct.

The Trabablas Interchange is going to be completed by the end of this month, May 2025.

Zwnews