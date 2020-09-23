Shurugwi – Four suspects accused of murder have shifted the blame on Shurugwi Police whom they accuse of assaulting the now deceased for smoking mbanje until he was unconscious.

The four told Shurugwi magistrate Percy Mukumba on Monday that they were caught together with the deceased Whatmore Chikambure smoking mbanje.

They were all allegedly assaulted by the Police but Chikambure became unconscious and they were forced to carry him home, according to documents in the hands of The Mirror.

The accused are Talkmore Mushayavanhu (23), Nyasha Maphosa (20), Esau Masuku (22) and Timukudze Mawere (17) all from Chief Banga’s area.

It is the State’s case that on September 17, 2020 at Masasa Vocational Training Centre Shurugwi the four assaulted Chikambure whom they accused of being a thief.

They allegedly used open hands, fists and wooden sticks to beat him all over the body resulting in his death.

The four however, through their lawyer Mapfumo Mavese pleaded not guilty. They told the court that they together with Chikambure were assaulted by Police after they were caught smoking dagga.

They said they could not have assaulted the deceased because they were friends, they came from the same village and they were smoking dagga together with the deceased when Police caught them.

They said Police assaulted Chikambure until he was unconscious and they were ordered to carry him home.

-The Mirror

