Three illegal gold miners have been trapped at Kambadown near Shurugwi Town since 4am on Sunday.

The District Development Co- ordinator (DDC) Romeo Shangwa confirmed the incident to The Mirror and said that they are working flat out to retrieve the miners who are suspected to have died.

The Mirror is informed that that seven illegal miners went to an abandoned mine. Three entered the mine at around 7pm while the rest remained outside. At around 4am there was a huge sound which was a ground fall.

The other four then looked for help.

“We have worked tirelessly since yesterday but we are losing hope. Three illegal miners are trapped underground the mine which belongs to Zimasco. The mine had been abandoned following heavy rains,” said Shangwa.

The names of the trapped miners cannot be released until the next of kin are informed.

