Mutare-based award-winning gospel musician Blessing Shumba says his endeavour to preach through music had enabled him to develop into the preacher he is today.

Popularly known as the Psalmist, Shumba confirmed the development in an interview with a local publication, yesterday ahead of the launch of his latest album Heal Our Land on Facebook tonight at 7pm.

The eight-track album, dominated by the message of hope, was produced by four of the country’s top producers Lyton Ngolomi, Olin Anderson, Charles Ayibeki and Joseph Makiwa.

“We are happy to be continuing with our mission to spread the word of God on different fronts with our latest album Heal Our Land being launched tomorrow (tonight) live on our Facebook page. On that same night, we will also drop the video of the track Ndina Jesu,” he said.

“After tomorrow’s launch (tonight), we are going to be releasing the remaining videos on a weekly basis on our YouTube channel.”

The Ring Driving School ambassador said they had incorporated all the producers they worked with on his previous seven albums in the new project.

“In a way of showing unity and the good working relationship with the producers, I have engaged all those we have worked with before on our previous albums as the Psalmist family,” he said.

Shumba said he composed a number of songs, but the dilemma had always been, which songs should be on the new album.

“The main message on the album is anchored on the theme of hope. We are saying if someone accepts Jesus as their Lord and Saviour, he or she now has God’s power living in them, so wonderful things happen in their lives,” he said.

Shumba’s wife, Pauline, who is one of the backing vocalists, features on the album with a song titled Nyasha Dzenyu themed around giving thanks to the Almighty for life even when one is a sinner.

Songs on the album are Amen, the title track Heal Our Land, Tenda Jesu, Ndina Jesu, Holy Spirit, Nyasha Dzenyu, Jesu Anopa and Tinokunda.

Shumba, who started his music career with an apostolic choral group called Vakushi VeShoko in 2001, said his association with Ring Driving School had added value to his music brand.

“My partnership with Ring Driving School opened avenues for me and brought financial stability to the group such that we are able to achieve our goals,” he said.

Shumba’s debut album Ishe Wazvose was released in 2008, followed by NdiMwari (2011), Shongwe (2013), NdiJesu (2014), Calvary (2016), My Season and NdiMweya (2019). -Newsday

