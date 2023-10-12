Image: InfoMinZw

Denford Shonhayi was installed as substantive Chief Nenguwo by the Minister of State for Mashonaland East Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Apolonia Munzverengwi yesterday.

This follows his official conferment as Chief Nenguwo by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa on 8 August this year.

Among the guests who attended the ceremony were other traditional leaders from the province led by their Chairperson Chief Nechombo, Vice Chair- National Chiefs Council Chief Charumbira, and Government officials.

Shonhayi replaced Ceaphas Zingayi Chagaresango, known as Chief Nenguwo, who died in 2018 aged 74.

He succumbed to prostate cancer at Parirenyatwa Hospital in Harare.

Zwnews