Norton Independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa says there are some people within the ruling party ZANU PF who are working to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the forthcoming elections.

“On Thursday some ZANU PF members working with Constance Shamhu chased away vulnerable elderly women from Lydiatte shopping centre in rural Norton.

“The elderly women were waiting for me to receive grocery hampers. This is dangerous & inflammatory action which we don’t condone,” says Mliswa.

He adds that people like Shamu are antagonising people in Zanu PF strongholds so that they would vote against Mnangagwa:

“These resettlement areas are a bastion of support especially for the

ZANU-PF Presidential candidate.

“Thus the action of antagonizing them by Shamhu appears to be a direct & conscious effort to forment anger that will result in Bhora Musango. I have warned about this!”

Zwnews