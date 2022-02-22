In an embarrassingly dramatic u-turn, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe Government has backed down on its earlier decision to suspend all teachers who went on strike when schools opened doors on February 7, this year, a leading teachers’ union has said.

In a statement yesterday, the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ), said:

“Govt has been embarassed by teachers and was forced to back down on suspension of all teachers, but its potential to decimate divided educators remains realistic. All provinces urged the Union to allow teachers to report for work between 22 and 25 February in order to continue fighting for US$540 without fallen heroes.”

Read the full PTUZ Statement below:

Which Way Forward?: Dilemma of Teachers’ Struggle

21 February 2022

The Great Question of the Day preoccupying teachers and general populace is “what would happen in schools tomorrow?” Will teachers report for work? Will they teach? It was within this framework that Ptuz leadership sought guidance from its PTUZ members following govt ultimatum that all teachers should report for work by tomorrow. The collated evidence from the ten provinces revealed that:

The major reason behind our incapacitation struggle, viz, US$540, has not been addressed.

Our initial momentum and unity in diversity across the teacher unions divide has been riddled following some teacher unions’ romance with govt and complicity in incapacitating teachers.

That as much as solidarity from other workers in Zimbabwe was welcome it fell far short where it matters most, viz, solidarity in action that could entice govt to address the plight of all workers in Zimbabwe.

Govt has been embarassed by teachers and was forced to back down on suspension of all teachers, but its potential to decimate divided educators remains realistic.

All provinces urged the Union to allow teachers to report for work between 22 and 25 February in order to continue fighting for US$540 without fallen heroes.

Collated evidence from provinces revealed that the best protection from the employer is unity of purpose in diversity and therefore teachers must return to our terrain of conflict, viz, schools to mobilise some fighters that have demobilized, so as to continue fighting for US$540.