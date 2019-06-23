Shame On Prophet Magaya As Cancer Patient Gives Credit To Doctors Who Operated Him

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya has been shamed by the man whom he claimed to have healed of cancer as he confessed that his tumor was removed at Parirenyatwa hospital.

Forty-three-year-old Peter Manganda told the Sunday Mail that Magaya only prayed for him when he attended a service at his church but did not make the 5,3-kilogram debilitating tumour disappear.

“I can confirm that we only received prayers at PHD, but the operation was conducted successfully at Parirenyatwa Hospital. “We passed through PHD when my brother was released from hospital on the 8th of June just to say thank you for the prayers, not because the tumour was removed by Prophet Magaya,” he said

PHD Ministries compiled a video claiming that Manganda had been healed at their church, this resulted in media reports alleging the man had been treated by Prophet Magaya after the hospital failed to assist him.

Parirenyatwa Hospital had to take the unprecedented move to set the record straight.

“We therefore, find claims that the hospital failed to treat this patient (Manganda), but was healed by a prophet, to be highly misleading and likely to derail efforts of encouraging health-seeking behaviours among fellow Zimbabweans,” said the hospital in a statement last week.

Manganda is, however, thankful to the hospital staff who facilitated the seven-hour medical procedure that healed him.