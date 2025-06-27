Renowned Zimbabwean social media influencer Shadaya Knight has seemingly waded into the ZANU PF factionial wars taking a swipe at Kuda Tagwirei.

Shadaya trained his guns towards businessperson Tagwirei who likened those failing to get government tenders to fools.

Speaking at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Bulawayo on Wednesday, Tagwirei dismissed critics of government tenders, calling them “foolish.”

“If you’re not a tenderpreneur , you’re foolish.

“The biggest buyer or seller in this country is government, so if you don’t want to get your tender from the biggest buyer and biggest seller where are you going to get your business from?

“Anyone who tells you that you must not get tenders is foolish, you must actually strive to get a tender from government, Tagwirei said.

However, Shadaya has lambasted Tagwirei.

“Stop comparing broke graduates to rich thugs, rather start comparing rich graduates with rich thugs, you’ll understand why education matters.

“You will understand whose fortunes will most likely live on to the 3rd generation. Get educated don’t be deceived!!!,” he said.

Zwnews