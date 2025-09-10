A Mussi bus has crashed along a precarious stretch of the road joining Mhondoro and Skyline in Mashonaland West, leaving several people injured.

Area Member of Parliament, Mutsa Murombedzi said the bus was travelling from Harare to Chingwere via Nyamweda.

Most accidents in the country have been attributed to human error, misjudgments such as trying to overtake on blind stretches of the road.

The state of country’s roads have also been a cited as some of the key contributors to the rise in accident cases.

