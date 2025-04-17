Several houses in Ruwa Cloverdale were demolished reportedly to make way for development by a Chinese investor.

According to reports, the occupants were ordered to leave with immediate effect.

However, some say this has nothing to do with Chinese investors adding that land barons who gave land to those individuals were arrested, sentenced, and are now serving their sentences.

The land in question reportedly belongs to former cabinet minister, Petronella Kagonye who recently sued 15 suspected land barons for allegedly invading her Cloverdale Farm.

The suspects are Linda Mapfoche, Shelly Chapwanya, Odwell Mudzudza, Davren Chimhako, Joe Madziva, Webster Gonzo, James Chifamba, Togarepi Mudzudza, Charity Liver, Erick Mutumbi, Kambuto Taliban, Nyarugwe, Tindo Gokwe, Praise Gokwe, and Bamusi Magaisa.

he state alleges that the 15 illegally invaded the land sometime in May 2024 and until now, have been pegging and allocating stands to desperate home seekers without any authority.

Zwnews