Image: Star FM

Reports filtering through suggest that a serious road traffic accident has just happened along Bulawayo road and DZ turn off.

Several people are feared dead after a commuter omnibus was involved in an accident with a truck.

The accident occurred at the Dzivaresekwa turn-off along Bulawayo Road in Harare early Wednesday morning.

The exact number of fatalities and injuries remains unclear, but several passengers were reportedly seriously injured, Star FM reveals.